Novak Djokovic permanently moves to Greece after Serbia president calls him "traitor"

Novak Djokovic is one of Serbia's best athletes of all time, if not the best: winner of 24 Grand Slams, the most of all time in men's singles tennis, and still actively competing at a high level at age 38. However, in his home country, he was crossed out as a "traitor" by Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic. As a result, he has changed his residency to Greece, even enrolling his two children, aged 8 and 11, in a priavte school in Athens.

Djokovic has been very active in his support to the student-led protests against corruption, that started in November 2024, when an accident at a railway station in Novi Sad, which had just been renovated, caused 16 death. Protests erupted against corruption in the Serbian government, that eventually led to street fights and arrests. Djokovic dedicated a victory in January to an student who had been run over during a demonstration.

This week, local media from Greece are talking about Djokovic receiving a "golden visa", a permanent residency in exchange for a significant investment to the country. With his residency moved to Greece, he will be seen in tennis courts in Athens, and will participate on the ATP 250 tournament in Athens in November.