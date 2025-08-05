Novak Djokovic misses Cincinnati Open for non-medical reasons

HQ

While Canada Open reaches semi-finals, tennis season doesn't stop and Cincinnati Master has already started with the qualifying stages, with the main round starting next Saturday. That will be the long awaited return for Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, their first tournament after Wimbledon, although not for Novak Djokovic, who has announced his withdrawal from the tournament.

When Djokovic fans were celebrating the one year anniversary of Nole's Gold Medal at the Paris Olympic Games against Alcaraz, winning the only major trophy he didn't have, the Serbian has confirmed that he will not participate in the Masters 1,000 in Cincinnati, citing a non-medical reason, as per ATP.

This season has not been the best for Djokovic, with several withdrawals and early eliminations, although he did deliver in the Grand Slams: he reached semi-finals in Australia, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, losing to Zverev in Melbourne and Sinner in Paris and London.

Djokovic, with a record of 29 wins and 9 defeats this season, will instead prepare for US Open at the end of August. He already conquered his 100th ATP title in Geneva, and at 38, now wants a record breaking 25th Grand Slam.