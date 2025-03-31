Novak Djokovic loses Miami Open final to 19-year-old Czech player Jakub Mensik

HQ

Novak Djokovic will have to try again elsewhere if he wants to win his 100th title. After a 2024 where his only title was the Gold Medal in Paris 2024, Djokovic played his first final since Shanghai Masters in October 2024. Back then he lost to Jannik Sinner, and yesterday, in the Miami Open final, that had to be delayed six hours due to rain, he lost to Jakub Mensik, a 19-year-old Czech player who actually inaugurated his title tally.

Despite Djokovic being at his best form in many months, the younger player proved to be superior physically and won 7-6(4), 7-6(4) to a rival that was almost twice his age. It was their second encounter, their first match bein the Shanghai last year, and Djokovic won last time. Mensik climbs from World No. 55 to a career best World No. 25 on Monday.

And, as it frequently happenes with matches with age gaps as bib as this (18 years and 102 days) Mensik confesses that Djokovic has always and still is his idol, while Djokovic said that despite the defeat, Miami has brought back joy and good sensations on and off the court, as well as praising his rival, saying that "three, four years ago, I could see already that he's going to be one of the top players of the world".