Novak Djokovic hopes Murray doesn't get injured while skiing, "that wouldn't be great"

Novak Djokovic has started 2025 the same way he finished 2024: winning. He is at the Brisbane International in Australia, hoping to win what would be his 100th tour-level tittle, but most importantly looking ahead at the Australian Open, hoping to extend his record with an eleventh victory, and most importantly, his 25th Grand Slam, which would make him the most succesful tennis player of all time, surpassing Margaret Court, who won 24 Grand Slams between 1960 and 1973.

Djokovic recently hired Andy Murray, who -like Nadal- retired in 2024, to be his coach. Both were rivals for over 20 years, but remained friends, and now are working together. However, unlike Nole, Murray chose to extend his holidays a little more, and is now skiing with his family.

On December 31st, after his first victory against Rinky Hijikata, he sent a message to Murray: "He is skiing at the moment. He has a family skiing trip. Sending my love to all the Murray family. I hope he doesn't get injured skiing before he comes to Melbourne, that wouldn't be great".

He also talked about how it felt to be teaming up with a former rival. "We have always kind of kept secrets from each other about the way we practised, the way we prepared, and the way we approached the matches".

As picked up by ATPTour.com, it didn't take long for Murray to notice Djokovic's message, and responded with a laughter.

Djokovic and Murray only had 10 days of practice in the off-season before Murray's holidays, but he will be back for the Australian Open. Meanwhile, Djokovic just defeated French player Gael Monfils, 6-3 6-3, on January 2, and will play the quarter-final tomorrow against Opelka. Sadly, his team-up with Kyrgios didn't last long...