Novak Djokovic explains his professional break up with Andy Murray

Novak Djokovic announced last week his split with Andy Murray: two former rivales turned allies, the Englishman working as the Serbian's manager. Sadly, it did not last long. Now, he explained why, in a press conference at the Geneva Open, where Djokovic entered as wildcard, hoping to get in shape before Roland Garros and add a 100th ATP title.

"We felt like we couldn't get more out of that partnership on the court, and that's all there is to it", the 38-year-old said. He denied any possible hint of an argument between the two, saying that "My respect towards Andy remains the same, even more actually, I got to know him as a person."

"I think he has a brilliant tennis IQ, he has a very rare mind of a champion that obviously has achieved what he has achieved, and he sees the game incredibly well.", Nole added, who also explained that right now, he is in no need of a coach. "I don't need to rush in any context. I feel comfortable with the people around me. In the next few tournaments, we'll see what happens."