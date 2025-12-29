Novak Djokovic doesn't see a retirement date yet, but targets to keep playing beyond the 2028 Olympics

HQ

Novak Djokovic is set to begin his 2026 season very soon: he will take part in the Adelaide International between January 12-17, before the Australian Open. He will turn 39 next year, but doesn't plan to retire next year... not the following year.

At the World Sports Summit in Dubai, Djokovic said on Monday that he maintains his expectation of retiring at or after the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. "I do want to keep on going. The LA Olympics 2028 is kind of a guiding star, but honestly, there is no limit. So, let's see. You know what I mean? Let's just keep going."

"I love hitting the tennis ball and I love competing. I was saying to the guys that I was talking to, the greats in football, that it's really about passion and love, and as long as you really feel like you're playing on a high level and your body holds on, why not?"

In Dubai, Djokovic also spoke about the new rivalry in tennis between Sinner and Alcaraz, and how "a part of himself also left" when Federer and Nadal retired, so "I had to kind of reinvent myself, find new inspirations".