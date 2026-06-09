Novak Djokovic congratulates Alexander Zverev after his first Grand Slam title

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Alexander Zverev finally won a Grand Slam title on Sunday in Roland Garros, defeating Flavio Cobolli, and everyone seemed to agree, whether they were fans of the German player or not, that he deserved it. In fact, it had been way overdue: that a player of his quality hadn't won a major title at this point was really surprising and unfair... but he had the misfortune of playing at the end of the "Big Three" era and at the start of the "Big Two" era between Alcaraz and Sinner.

In fact, Zverev has become one of the oldest players to win his first Grand Slam, at 29 years and 48 days: the sixth men of all time, in a list that includes Rod Laver, who win his first Wimbledon in 1968, at the age of 29 years, 332 years, and went on to win four more.

Novak Djokovic, the player with the record for more Grand Slam titles in men's tennis, congratulated Zverev, whom he shares a "respectful and friendly relationship". And on Instagram, the Serbian congratulated him.

"Sasha, I have known you since you were 10 years old. You were battling on the practice courts with my youngest brother while I was competing against your older brother, Mischa, on the big stage in both junior and pro circuit", recounted Zverev. "I've nurtured a respectful and friendly relationship with your entire family for many years. We had countless conversations on tennis tactics, strategic plays, life, family, business. We had fun time on and off the court."

"Knowing what you had to endure with your illness since the young age, overcoming the greatest mental hurdle within yourself and shutting down critics who thought you would never win GS, makes this Grand Slam win even more special and memorable. Seeing the tears of joy you had together with your parents, brother and other team members made me emotional. I'm happy that you made it and you absolutely deserve this success because you have worked so hard on every front to make it happen", said Djokovic.

Djokovic is referring to Zverev's Type 1 diabetes. The German player was diagnosed at age 4, a condition that didn't stop him from being one of the best tennis players of all time, and in fact he has helped other children launching a foundation bearing his name in 2022, helping kids get life-saving insulin.