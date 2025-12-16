Novak Djokovic confirms his first tournament of 2026, and it's less than a month away

HQ

Novak Djokovic will turn 39 in 2026, but the Serbian does not think on retirement, and has confirmed his first tournament of the next year. Nole has confirmed that he will compete at the Adelaide International, an ATP 250 event between January 12-17, where he won two years ago, beating Sebastian Korda in the final. He also participated (and won) in the Australian even in 2007.

"It definitely felt like playing at home, that's for sure. The support that I've been getting in the last 10 days, I don't think I've experienced too many times in my life, so thank you so much for everyone for coming out every single match", said Djokovic.

The Adelaide International, one of the tournaments in Australia leading to the Australian Open, will also feature Jack Draper, Joao Fonseca, Tommy Paul and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Djokovic played less tournaments in 2025, but did manage to reach semifinals of all four Grand Slams. He withdrew from the ATP Finals, but ended the year on a high note by defeating Lorenzo Musetti at the Hellenic Championship in Athens (his 101th singles title) on November 8, his new home tournament as he moved to Greece.

Do you think Novak Djokovic will continue winning titles in 2026?