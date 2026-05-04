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Novak Djokovic confirmed to participate in the Italian Open alongside Sinner and Zverev

Novak Djokovic will make his return at the Italian Open, to prepare for Roland Garros.

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Novak Djokovic is limiting his appearances this year, knowing that he has the quality (he was finalist in the Australian Open, beating Jannik Sinner in the process) but maybe not the energy at his age. He has retired from every tournament since the Indian Wells in March, but he confirmed he will participate in the Rome Masters 1,000, going to the court to practice on Monday while his name will be in the draw... hoping to fall into the opposite side of Sinner, to delay a match with the World No. 1 until a potential final.

The Rome Open, on clay courts, last Masters 1,000 tournament until Roland Garros, is an important stop to prepare for the second Grand Slam of the year, one that Djokovic has won a record six times, the first time in 2008, and the last time in 2022.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will not be in Rome, and won't return until the grass season (he is in doubt even for Wimbledon), so Djokovic would be the third seed, after Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev.

These are the male players expected to participate at the 2026 Italian Open:


  1. Jannik Sinner

  2. Alexander Zverev

  3. Novak Djokovic

  4. Félix Auger-Aliassime

  5. Ben Shelton

  6. Alex de Minaur

  7. Daniil Medvedev

  8. Lorenzo Musetti

  9. Alexander Bublik

  10. Flavio Cobolli

  11. Jiří Lehečka

  12. Andrey Rublev

  13. Karen Khachanov

  14. Valentin Vacherot

  15. Arthur Fils

  16. Tommy Paul

  17. Cameron Norrie

  18. Luciano Darderi

  19. Learner Tien

  20. Frances Tiafoe

  21. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

  22. Arthur Rinderknech

  23. Casper Ruud

  24. Tomás Martín Etcheverry

  25. Francisco Cerúndolo

  26. Jakub Menšík

  27. João Fonseca

  28. Corentin Moutet

  29. Tallon Griekspoor

  30. Brandon Nakashima

  31. Ugo Humbert

  32. Rafael Jódar

Novak Djokovic confirmed to participate in the Italian Open alongside Sinner and Zverev
Victor Velter // ShutterStock

This post is tagged as:

SportstennisNovak DjokovicJannik SinnerAlexander Zverev


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