Novak Djokovic confirmed to participate in the Italian Open alongside Sinner and Zverev

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Novak Djokovic is limiting his appearances this year, knowing that he has the quality (he was finalist in the Australian Open, beating Jannik Sinner in the process) but maybe not the energy at his age. He has retired from every tournament since the Indian Wells in March, but he confirmed he will participate in the Rome Masters 1,000, going to the court to practice on Monday while his name will be in the draw... hoping to fall into the opposite side of Sinner, to delay a match with the World No. 1 until a potential final.

The Rome Open, on clay courts, last Masters 1,000 tournament until Roland Garros, is an important stop to prepare for the second Grand Slam of the year, one that Djokovic has won a record six times, the first time in 2008, and the last time in 2022.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will not be in Rome, and won't return until the grass season (he is in doubt even for Wimbledon), so Djokovic would be the third seed, after Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev.

These are the male players expected to participate at the 2026 Italian Open:



Jannik Sinner

Alexander Zverev

Novak Djokovic

Félix Auger-Aliassime

Ben Shelton

Alex de Minaur

Daniil Medvedev

Lorenzo Musetti

Alexander Bublik

Flavio Cobolli

Jiří Lehečka

Andrey Rublev

Karen Khachanov

Valentin Vacherot

Arthur Fils

Tommy Paul

Cameron Norrie

Luciano Darderi

Learner Tien

Frances Tiafoe

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Arthur Rinderknech

Casper Ruud

Tomás Martín Etcheverry

Francisco Cerúndolo

Jakub Menšík

João Fonseca

Corentin Moutet

Tallon Griekspoor

Brandon Nakashima

Ugo Humbert

Rafael Jódar