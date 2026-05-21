Novak Djokovic adds longtime friend Viktor Troicki to coaching team before Roland Garros

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Novak Djokovic has announced a new change in his coaching team ahead of Roland Garros. The 38-year-old Serbian has hired his compatriot and longtime friend Viktor Troicki. "Welcome my friend, teammate and now coach", Djokovic posted on Instagram.

Djokovic and Troicki have been friends since they were juniors, and often played doubles together, including in the ATP Cup won by Serbia in 2020, a short lived international competition that only lasted three editions.

Troicki, one year older than Djokovic, won three ATP singles titles and reached a career high of World No. 12, but never managed to win Djokovic since their very first match in 2007: their head to head is 13-1. Rivals on court, but friends off court, Troicki will now help Djokovic win the long-sought 25th Grand Slam title, which would be his first since the US Open 2023.