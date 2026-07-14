Nova movie officially confirmed, with Michael Waldron writing the script

We're heading back to the stars in an upcoming Marvel project, as Nova is finally set to make his MCU debut. The movie is officially going into the scriptwriting phase, with Marvel alumni Michael Waldron penning the screenplay.

As per Deadline, the project is still in early development, but if all goes well with the script, it's also believed Waldron will come on board to direct. He was the showrunner for Loki and wrote the script for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so it's clear he's got a lot of experience with big and well-regarded Marvel IP. Initially, Nova was meant to make his MCU debut in a series, written by Sabir Pirzada. That idea was scrapped last year, but Marvel didn't give up on the idea of the Nova film.

Nova was first introduced in 1976 and is a member of the intergalactic police force known as Nova Corpse. They have been referenced in the MCU before, but the character of Nova - the one with the superhuman abilities and such - hasn't yet made his appearance.

Without a complete script, we're still a ways off knowing who could play Nova. But, if you want an early fancast, Waldron did work with Glen Powell recently on the series Chad Powers, and said at the time Powell would be a cool Nova.