Nova is inspired by Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica

This summer, Kevin Feige confirmed that a TV series based on the Marvel character Nova is in production. However, it's not something we'll see anytime soon, with the TV series being three to four years away. Film producer Brad Winderbaum recently talked a bit more about Nova but couldn't go into details about the series. However, he did reveal that it will focus on cosmic adventures and will be inspired by Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica.

"The Nova that's being developed right now, it's an amazing ensemble piece. I shouldn't say too much, but it's like a great case of characters that's got shades of Trek , shades of Battlestar Galactica ."