Nova is inspired by Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
This summer, Kevin Feige confirmed that a TV series based on the Marvel character Nova is in production. However, it's not something we'll see anytime soon, with the TV series being three to four years away. Film producer Brad Winderbaum recently talked a bit more about Nova but couldn't go into details about the series. However, he did reveal that it will focus on cosmic adventures and will be inspired by Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica.
"The Nova that's being developed right now, it's an amazing ensemble piece. I shouldn't say too much, but it's like a great case of characters that's got shades of Trek , shades of Battlestar Galactica ."