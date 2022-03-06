Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Elden RingRandy Pitchford MS-SonyUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2Matrix Resurrections Flop
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Elden Ring

Nourish your journey through the Lands Between with Trolli's Elden Ring gummies

A little PR fun from the candy maker.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

German candy maker Trolli has teamed up with Bandai Namco to create a special twist on their "Peach Rings" fruit gummies. The so-called "Elden Rings" are intended to provide nourishment to selected influencers in the USA during their difficult journey through the Lands Between. As we know from our own experience, players of the new FromSoftware title could absolutely use this, but if you need help with the game, take a look at our handy guide.

As these are Limited Edition gummies, they are not freely available, and are only a custom order for Elden Ring marketing. The fact that those responsible had fun with this little PR joke can be seen from the high-quality cover artwork shown below.

Elden Ring

Related texts

0
Elden RingScore

Elden Ring
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

The wait is finally over as Fromsoftware welcomes tarnished Soulslike fans to their first open world adventure. How did the collaboration with George R.R. Martin work out?



Loading next content