Nourish your journey through the Lands Between with Trolli's Elden Ring gummies

German candy maker Trolli has teamed up with Bandai Namco to create a special twist on their "Peach Rings" fruit gummies. The so-called "Elden Rings" are intended to provide nourishment to selected influencers in the USA during their difficult journey through the Lands Between. As we know from our own experience, players of the new FromSoftware title could absolutely use this, but if you need help with the game, take a look at our handy guide.

As these are Limited Edition gummies, they are not freely available, and are only a custom order for Elden Ring marketing. The fact that those responsible had fun with this little PR joke can be seen from the high-quality cover artwork shown below.