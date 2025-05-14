Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi in induced coma after injury that could have been prevented by referees

HQ

Nigerian footballer Taiwo Awoniyi, forward at Nottingham Forest, suffered a serious injury in a match last Sunday, a 2-2 draw against Leicester City. He collided with the goalpost in the 88th minute, fell to the ground in pain, but after some medical treatment he continued to play the remaining ten minutes of the match.

However, he later had to be taken to the hospital, and had to be induced in a coma after the surgery, as reported by BBC. An official statement from Nottingham Forest said that Awoniyi was "recovering well so far", and referred about the controversy that unfolded that Sunday afternoon at City Ground.

Evangelos Marinakis, Forest owner, was not happy that the medical team allowed Awonoyi to continue playing, despite the 27-year-old player being in visible pain, and the risk of internal injuries after an abdominal hit like that. He went to the pitch and talked to referee Nuno Espirito Santo, in a way that some outlets described as a "confrontation", something that Forest vehemently denied in a lengthy statement, describing his reaction as "one of deep care, responsibility, and emotional investment in one of our own" and asking people to "resist the urge to rush to judgement and fake news online".

Taiwo Awoniyi's injury happened in a clear offside play: it could have been avoided

But contoversy did not stop there, as many are pointing out that Awoniyi's serious injury could have been avoided if referees had stopped the game: the play happened with goal opportunity from Anthony Elanga, who was very clearly offside. Instead of liniers raising the flag at the moment, officials allowed the play to be carried until the end, including the collision, and then immediately raised the flag.

This is a common practice since VAR was etablished: in case of doubt, allow the play to continue and then check VAR if necessary. However, many people complain that this practice needlessly endangers players.