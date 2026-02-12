Nottingham Forest sacks Sean Dyche and searches fourth manager of the season

HQ

In the same day that Tottenham Hotspur parted ways with manager Thomas Frank "by mutual agreement", Nottingham Forest has also sacked their manager Sean Dyche, and no mention of a mutual agreement in this case.

"Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as head coach. We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the Club and we wish them the best of luck for the future. We will be making no further comment at this time."

The decision was made after a 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, the worst team in the Premier League, which has only earned nine points from one victory and six draws this season. Forest was left with 27 points in 17th position, just above relegation zone, with West Ham currently in the relegation zone.

Forest will now look for their fourth manager in a season, that started with Nuno Espírito Santo, who was sacked on September 9, followed by Ange Postecoglou, sacked on October 18 after only 39 days. Sean Dyche, appointed on October 21, only had a 33.3% win ration, with six wins, 4 draws and 8 defeats.