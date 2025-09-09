Nottingham Forest sacks Nuno Espírito Santo and fans are left angry and disappointed

HQ

Nottingham Forest announced on Tuesday after midnight that Nuno Espírito Santo, their head manager that lead them to their best results in decades, had been fired for the club. Fans are saddened and angry, but not entirely surprising, as it has been well reported that Nuno's relationship with club owner Evangelos Marinakis had worsened.

"The Club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the Club. As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey", a statement from the club said.

Nuno Espiroto Santo took a team that was at the brink of relegation in the middle of the 2023/24 season after Steve Cooper was fired in December 2023, saved it by finishing 17th and then ended 7th the following season, their best place at Premier League since 1995. They also qualified for Europe (Europea League) for the first time this century.

Most recently, Nottingham Forest suffered a 3-0 defeat against West Ham at Premier League, but the sacking of Espírito Santo was not because of the result, but for a deteriorated relationship with the club owner, including a confrontation the night Taiwo Awoniyi kept playing despite a serious injury. The club later spent £180million on nine new players, but many were not wanted by the coach, according to rumours.

Fans are saddened by Nuno Espírito Santo sacking

As a response to the club, fans have shown their discontent with the decision. @Crypto_Zh0u descried him as the kindest coach, remembering how he invited a disability football team to a press conference. Others warn the club that they will regret it when they finish at the bottom of the table, with @Thebanterboot criticising how small team owners pretend they are big because of one season performance.