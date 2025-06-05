Notorious leaker backs up report of Red Dead Redemption 2 coming to Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

Around three weeks ago, we published a report that stated Red Dead Redemption 2 would be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 consoles at some point in the near future, and that this debut would align with a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version of the game finally. While Rockstar remains radio silent about any plans for the acclaimed western, now a notorious leaker has surfaced to also note that the action sequel will be coming to Nintendo's successor system, and perhaps sooner than expected.

NateTheHate has published a video wherein he mentions that the rumours of a Red Dead Redemption 2 Switch 2 port are in fact true and that the game could see an announcement as soon as the upcoming rumoured Nintendo Direct showcase.

He goes a step further in the video above (RDR2 part beginning at 9:50) to add that the game could land on the platform in late summer or early autumn, suggesting that fans who were hoping to fill their time with Grand Theft Auto VI, before its delay, will now have something Rockstar to enjoy during September/October.

As always, until Rockstar makes an official announcement, treat this information with a degree of caution, even if the stars are all aligning and making it seem truer by the day.