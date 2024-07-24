Nothing's latest effort is even more affordable

HQ

Nothing has always excelled in delivering affordable technology, at least compared to the crazy expensive alternatives from Apple and Samsung, and so forth. But even the range that Nothing offers today isn't affordable enough for the technology manufacturer, and now they've created a new label that's even more affordable.

It's known as CMF, and on the latest Quick Look, we've got our hands on the CMF Phone 1 and Watch Pro 2, to see how these devices stack up against the competition, despite being incredibly cheap for new technology standards.

Check out the video below for a boatload of CMF factoids.