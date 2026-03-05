Nothing Phone 4(a)

Let's start with the basics. The MSRP of this phone is €379 for the 8+128GB version and €459 for the 12+256GB version. This is cheap in itself. This buys you actual optical zoom at 3.5x and what I find to be above average camera quality and well above the mid-tier segment where Nothing is trying to position itself. This camera module will be more than sufficient for most users and while I am not a fan of 70x digital zoom, the TrueLens Engine 4 is pretty impressive in all ways including night-time photography.

It has a 50MP Samsung GN9 main camera, a Sony ultra-wide, and a 50MP Tetraprism periscope telephoto camera and a 8MP ultra wide, but despite being a camera module found in flagship phones, the 4K video only does 30FPS where 60FPS would have been preferred. The selfie camera is 32MP, which I thought only existed in flagship phones. The image quality is pretty good and even the digital zoom works very well up to around 6-6.5x. Yet still, nothing beats optical zoom. It can do Ultra XDR if you want but that requires RAW format, which will take up a lot of storage very fast. Plus, the portrait mode should be mentioned, as these are generally pretty good on most modern phones and also in this case where the blurring effects are quite soft while still separating the main subject from the background. The options tools and features in the camera app are very rich and the presets are a lovely addition.

The phone should in my opinion be used with its custom Nothing user interface, on top of Nothing OS actively using the Glyph Bar on the back, and with a transparent case to show the unusual cyberpunk look, where some great news arrives, as one is included. Unlike high-end performance phones, Nothing understands that a new phone needs protection and should be put to use right away. It gives the phone a very distinct visual identity and you can spot a Nothing phone from far away. The review samples we were provided were in white and I love that design choice, but for those with a different taste, black, blue, and pink are also available.

The operating system, or rather the user interface, is still Android 16 and is extremely fast and fluid. The vastly different icons and themes make this phone feel futuristic just as its predecessors did and I love that too. It feels very tech-heavy while also being surprisingly easy to understand and navigate, and I found myself for once not needing to change and customise the phone to my liking. It uses pop-up images and is generally extremely intuitive, with Nothing guaranteeing three major upgrades.

The aluminium frame protects the sides while the IP64-rated phone has GG7i front glass and Panda Glass 1681, plus some rather large speakers. Speaking of the speakers, they are loud (as in properly loud) and roughly 20% volume is more than enough for me. I am not sure I fully understand why they need to be so loud but at least they're clear and crisp especially with speech. The memory is UFS 3.1 unlike some budget models that use NVMe storage and it does look like the Wi-Fi standard is 6 and not 7, despite Bluetooth support going up to 5.4. The processor is an eight-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, but I must admit I really didn't feel much difference when switching to another new device with, on paper, a much more powerful CPU. Nothing has really delivered excellent optimisation.

The battery is quite massive at 5080mAh but the only thing it doesn't have is wireless charging. The display panel is an AMOLED at 120Hz measuring 6.78" with a resolution of 1260x2800 pixels that peaks at 4500 nits, and due to the way the Nothing OS handles apps like YouTube, you feel like your screen is even larger.

You shouldn't just buy it because it's fast and lovely to gawk at or because it looks different. You should buy it because the value you get is amazing and you do not feel like it's lacking as you do with most entry-level phones. I can forgive that it doesn't have an e-sim because a very coherent experience such as this one rarely is available at this price point.

