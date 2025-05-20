Nothing is what IT seems in first look at Welcome to Derry

Pennywise is back! Or more accurately making its proper debut... Following two popular and well-received movies, the IT franchise is set to grow and expand into the TV space this autumn, when IT: Welcome to Derry makes its arrival on HBO Max. The show has been in production for quite a while, but the first trailer for the horror project has now debuted, giving us a glimpse at its twisted and unsettling ways.

The show will explore the origins of the famed sewer-dwelling creature and depicts how Derry came to have such a feared reputation. It will revolve around a young cast and take us further back in time all the way to 1962, for an unsettling tale that unpacks "where IT all began..."

Despite finally getting to see a bit of IT: Welcome to Derry in this trailer, we are still in the blind in regards to its premiere date. A reasonable guess would be that the show will arrive in time for the spookiest season of the year and around Halloween, but for the time being we'll just have to wait for firm confirmation from HBO beyond autumn 2025.