Nothing Ear Stick puts comfort and audio quality at the forefront

We have released a new episode of Quick Look, and in this one we are taking a look at the latest earbuds to come from Nothing. Known simply as the Nothing Ear Stick, this device aims to put comfort and audio quality at the forefront, all while reducing the complicated tech necessary to provide such an offering.

Weighing in at only 4.4 grams, these small bits of tech use a 12.6 mm dynamic driver, as well as an ergonomic design, all on top of featuring clear voice technology and press controls to fiddle with volume levels and so on. Oh, and they also feature 29 hours of listening time on one charge when factoring in the charge the case provides.

To see our opinions and thoughts on the earbuds, catch the latest episode of Quick Look below.