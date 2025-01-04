Notch is working on a spiritual successor to Minecraft

HQ

Markus "Notch" Persson, the creator of Minecraft, has expressed on social media that he is considering developing a new game that could be seen as a spiritual successor to Minecraft. In his post, Notch mentioned that he has rediscovered the joy of working on game development and is contemplating creating something reminiscent of his earlier work. However, he made it clear that this new project is not intended to compete with what Mojang and Microsoft are currently working on. On X, he wrote:

"I basically announced Minecraft 2. I thought that maybe people ACTUALLY do want me to make another game that's super similar to the first one, and I'm loving working on games again. I don't super duper care exactly which game I make first (or even if I make more), but I do know I'm making one, so I figured I'd absolutely be willing to give it an honest shot in the form of a spiritual successor to Minecraft and put up a poll about it.

My intentions are to be clear and honest about it, saying that spiritual successors are usually kind of... you know... washed up. Tragic. The things I'm fearing my next game is going to be anyway and try to push myself to avoid. So why not do the thing that people DO want and are willing to give me, somehow, even MORE cash for."

Notch concluded by saying he is uncertain whether the project will ever reach a finished release, but that he is enjoying the process and is willing to give it an earnest attempt.

"Honestly, I'm not even sure I'll make it to release, based on having been me for all my life. But I do know I'm genuinely loving having fun working on a game in an office and would love to give it a shot."

It has now been nearly 15 years since the first version of Minecraft was released—a game that Notch developed in just a few days and which later became a global phenomenon, making him a billionaire. You can check out his full post on X below. Here at Gamereactor, we wish Notch the best of luck and are thrilled to see that he has rediscovered his passion for game development.

