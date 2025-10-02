"Not to make any stupid mistake": Marc Márquez on his objective for the remainder of the MotoGP season

HQ

Marc Márquez may have already won the MotoGP championship, but there are still five Grand Prix left of the season. How does the seven time World Champion prepare for the remaining of the season knowing he already has the crown, what other objectives can he pursue? In the press conference before the Indonesian GP this weekend, he was asked about all of that.

Márquez confessed that he felt "more tired than ever" and "achieving the main objective has lowered the adrenaline". He also admits that his own attitude has changed a bit: "When I was winning a while ago and there were a few races left, I would say to myself, 'I want to get to the next one, attack, and win everything,' but right now, I've had so much pressure throughout the season that I just want to enjoy it", citing his main objective is "not to make any stupid mistake: "When you achieve your big goal, the adrenaline goes down, and sometimes you don't have the same concentration."

At the same time, he says that he will start working for the 2026 season, "retest things, try to play around with the settings a bit".

Among the last five races of the season, there are two circuits, Indonesia and Portimao, where he's never won. Besides, as Marca points out, he could still achieve his record of 13 victories, having won 11 races already. "We'll see, as I said, I don't want pressure on me right now".