Not only Alcaraz: other players that withdrew from Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters will be the place to watch some of the best men tennis players in the world, like Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud... However, not all of them are in China, and there have been some important abscences, the most famous of all, Carlos Alcaraz, who takes some time to heal his ankle.

But there have been more withdrawals. Some, unavoidable, like Jack Draper, who has ended his season due to an arm injury since early September, or Grigor Dimitrov, who is still recovering from a chest muscle injury during the quarter-final match in Wimbledon that nearly eliminated Sinner. The Bulgarian has opted to start in a less demanding tournament, the Stockholm Open on October 13.

Other notable abscences from Shanghai Masters include Joao Fonseca, Tommy Paul, Roberto Bautista Agut, Alexei Popyring, Arthur Fils or Hubert Hurkacz.

Who do you think will lift the crown in Shanghai on October 12?