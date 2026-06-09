Not one, not two: All three main Xenoblade Chronicles games will be getting native versions on Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

It seems Nintendo wants to accelerate its plans for the Monolith Soft franchise. Xenoblade Chronicles follows the much-criticised Definitive Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles X. During today's Nintendo Direct, it was announced that the three main instalments in the series will receive native versions on Nintendo Switch 2, which will boost performance to a stable 60 fps, as well as 4K resolution when outputting to a display via the console's dock. In handheld mode, it will run at FHD 1080p/60fps, which isn't bad at all.

In addition, a number of quality-of-life improvements have been added to each title depending on their specific needs; in Xenoblade Chronicles, for example, we'll have a hovercraft to move more quickly across the map, which is particularly useful when crossing bodies of water; control the Blades in squad battles in Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and a wave-based gameplay mode for Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

The release of these versions of the Xenoblade Chronicles series will be staggered, with the first instalment arriving digitally today, whilst the physical version will be released on 30 July. The digital version of the second game will go on sale on the same day, and the third (digital version) will arrive on 3 December 2026.

Ready to embark on epic adventures once again with Xenoblade Chronicles on Nintendo Switch 2?