Not Just a Goof releases official trailer ahead of release next week

Releasing in 1995, A Goofy Movie is an animated classic that gave us a very different look at one of Mickey Mouse's mates. Dealing with fairly complex issues like fatherhood, the film is remembered fondly, and is getting a documentary about the making of it on the 7th of April.

Ahead of the documentary's release, we've been given a look at the movie via a new trailer. Featuring interviews from the creators of A Goofy Movie, unseen drawings and early bits of animation, Not Just a Goof delves into the film like never before.

As Disney wanted to move away from fairy tales with its animated features, A Goofy Movie was born, and while the process to making it was tough, the result was well worth it. Check out Not Just a Goof's trailer below:

HQ

This is an ad: