Not even Sony knows when the PlayStation 6 will launch yet

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No one knows when the next generation of console hardware will make its arrival, but there are many who are plotting 2027 or 2028 to be the arrival years. The reason is console generations tend to last seven-to-eight years, and the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S launched in late 2020, meaning this November will be the sixth anniversary of each device.

However, the issue that plagues the upcoming systems revolves around the ongoing hardware shortage and how RAM and memory prices are currently getting higher by the day, meaning the next console systems are expected to be quite costly to offset this inflation. But would a console priced at around $1,000 even be enticing to the majority of fans, especially since the era of exclusive games is far less of a factor than it used to be?

The point is, while there is good logic behind the 2027/28 launch timeline for the PS6 and whatever Project Helix will ultimately be known as, nothing firm has been locked in yet, something even Sony's CEO wants people to be aware about.

Speaking with The Wall Street Journal, Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki was credited to have said "the company still hasn't fixed a date for PS6's launch."

Totoki also touched lightly on the ongoing component shortage by noting "we need to take some action," as otherwise "we cannot survive in this landscape".

Long story short, not even Sony has a firm date in mind yet for when the PlayStation 6 will arrive, so maybe it's best to stop holding your breath on the console's launch, at least for a few more months.