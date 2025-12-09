Not even Hideo Kojima himself seems entirely sure what his game OD is

HQ

Although Hideo Kojima's Xbox project was announced back in 2022 and given its name in 2023, we know virtually nothing about it other than that it will be a horror game, with director Jordan Peele involved in writing the script. The cast includes celebrities such as Hunter Schafer, Sophia Lillis, and Udo Kier, and there is speculation that Margaret Qualley will also be involved (based on a character that resembles her).

But we don't know when it will be released or any details about the gameplay - and it doesn't even seem like Kojima himself has a full grasp of his title. In an interview with Japanese website Ananweb (thanks Windows Central), he says that he doesn't know if the game will work at all:

"I can't say exactly what it is yet, nor do I know if it will work out."

Whether OD will appear at The Game Awards on Friday night remains to be seen, but it certainly sounds like there's still a lot of development left to do, so we may have to prepare ourselves for a long wait.