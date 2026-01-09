Not enough gadgets? Try having your urine analyzed

HQ

It is hard to imagine how people could be able to survive in ancient times without access to modern smart gadgets, such as the Vivoo Smart Toilet, a hydration level monitor, or in short, an optical sensor that monitors the gravity of your urine.

Yes, you clip the device in to the bowl of your toilet, pee on it, and it will collect a small sample, analyze, and release it. The optical sensors tracks gravity, and is also able to warn you about being too hydrated, which could indicate renal related problems or even diabetes.

Health related gadgets are getting more and more mainstream traction, and naturally the results are available via an app, with the main limitation being the battery inside the device that is good for 1000 tests, with the battery being placed outside the bowl for easy access.

The early bird offer is $99USD, with normal price being $130 for open September sales, and $6 a month for the subscription for the companion app.