Not all Xbox Series X titles seems to be Xbox One compatible

Microsoft has previously claimed that games made for Xbox Series X will also work on an Xbox One console fora year or two, although in a lesser version. But as The Verge noted yesterday during Xbox Games Showcase, it seems like this doesn't apply to all games after all.

While most games were listed for both Xbox consoles, a few of them weren't, like Forza Motorsport and Fable. As neither of those games got a release date - or even a release year - it could simply be that they are so far off that Microsoft can keep their promise. It could also be a human mistake or just the simple fact that not all titles will apply to this policy, after all.