Not a Slim, but close: Sony announces new look for PlayStation 5

There were already rumours that an updated version of the PlayStation 5 was on the way, although no date or features had been confirmed at the time. Until now.

Sony has published a surprise new blog post in which they announce a lighter version (although they don't call it PS5 Slim) with 30% less weight and a 1TB SSD drive in both the standard and Digital models.

The new version of PlayStation 5 will replace the current model

The first thing that catches the eye is the more linear appearance of the outer shell, where there are now fewer angular lines and it looks more "square". It has also seen its volume reduced by more than 30% and its weight reduced by 18% and 24% compared to previous models.

In addition, the modern Digital edition will be upgraded with an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive that can be attached to the right side from the front view, although it has not been confirmed whether this will be compatible with the current Digital model.

Distribution of the new models will begin on a staggered basis during November, and when the current versions run out of stock, this will be the official model.

Price list for the new PS5 models in Europe

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive - £549.99 / £479.99 GBP

PS5 Digital Edition - €449.99 / 389.99 GBP

Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc drive - €119.99 / 99.99 GBP