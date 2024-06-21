Not a bug: No achievements or trophies in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

HQ

Many of you may not have noticed, but I'm sure many of you have. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree opened the gates to the Shadowlands last night, and between the general update for all players and the DLC, nearly 600,000 players were online playing the game. But those looking for new achievements on Steam (and Xbox, and trophies on PlayStation) with the DLC won't find any.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has followed the studio's ongoing trend of not including new achievements in its expansions. That's not to say that, with enough pressure from players, maybe Miyazaki will get around to including some, even if it's just for defeating the biggest bosses.

Right now, however, only about 10% of Elden Ring players could rightly complain, as only 9.4% have earned all of the game's achievements on Steam, and 10.7% on PlayStation.