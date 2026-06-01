Nostalgic and wild AC Cobra GT Coupe revealed

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Normally, it's lopping a roof off a car that introduces a bit of a drama, but when it comes to the outrageous AC Cobra, that doesn't really happen.

Meet the AC Cobra GT Coupe, the first fixed-roof Cobra from AC Cars. It's inspired by the 1964 A98 Le Mans racer, but is built on the same platform as the GT Roadster.

That means a carbon-fibre shell, up to 720 horsepower from a Ford-sourced 5.0 litre V8 and a choice of either an automatic, or a six-speed manual gearbox.

Unlike many modern retro sports cars, the GT Coupe isn't being positioned as a hardcore track machine. AC describes it as a proper grand tourer, complete with climate control, navigation, electric windows, and enough cabin space for drivers over six feet tall. The interior combines analogue-inspired details with modern digital technology, aiming to balance old-school character with everyday usability.

The naturally aspirated GT Coupe starts at €75,000 before taxes, and that's the less powerful version with 450 horsepower. The supercharged version begins at €300,000. Production will be extremely limited, with first customer deliveries expected in 2028 after AC completes its existing GT Roadster order backlog.