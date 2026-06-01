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Nostalgic and wild AC Cobra GT Coupe revealed

And it of course looks insane.

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Normally, it's lopping a roof off a car that introduces a bit of a drama, but when it comes to the outrageous AC Cobra, that doesn't really happen.

Meet the AC Cobra GT Coupe, the first fixed-roof Cobra from AC Cars. It's inspired by the 1964 A98 Le Mans racer, but is built on the same platform as the GT Roadster.

That means a carbon-fibre shell, up to 720 horsepower from a Ford-sourced 5.0 litre V8 and a choice of either an automatic, or a six-speed manual gearbox.

Unlike many modern retro sports cars, the GT Coupe isn't being positioned as a hardcore track machine. AC describes it as a proper grand tourer, complete with climate control, navigation, electric windows, and enough cabin space for drivers over six feet tall. The interior combines analogue-inspired details with modern digital technology, aiming to balance old-school character with everyday usability.

The naturally aspirated GT Coupe starts at €75,000 before taxes, and that's the less powerful version with 450 horsepower. The supercharged version begins at €300,000. Production will be extremely limited, with first customer deliveries expected in 2028 after AC completes its existing GT Roadster order backlog.

Nostalgic and wild AC Cobra GT Coupe revealed
Nostalgic and wild AC Cobra GT Coupe revealed
Nostalgic and wild AC Cobra GT Coupe revealed

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