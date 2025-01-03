Nosferatu's bloody secret: The anus scene Robert Eggers had to cut

HQ

In the world of Robert Eggers' Nosferatu remake, fans have been captivated by the unsettling atmosphere and chilling narrative. However, in a recent interview with Variety, Eggers shared that the film's original ending was far more grotesque than what audiences eventually saw. The scene was to include a gruesome visual of Count Orlok, portrayed by Bill Skarsgård, bleeding from his eyes, ears, nose, and even his... anus. Though the idea was meant to increase the horror factor, it was deemed "comical" and ultimately cut from the film.

The remake, which stars Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, and Lily-Rose Depp, stays true to the spirit of the 1922 classic, but Eggers added his signature flair to the final moments. While the original film ended with Orlok disintegrating in the daylight, Eggers opted for a more intimate and complex conclusion. According to Eggers, the final scene explores themes of desire and repulsion, bringing a sensual contrast between Ellen and Orlok that makes their connection both disturbing and captivating.

Despite the missing scene, the film's ending still delivers an eerie and captivating mix of attraction and dread. It's a testament to Eggers' skill in turning even the most grotesque moments into something intriguing. The question remains, however: Would the film have been even more haunting if the original ending had been included? What do you think, would it have added to the eerie experience or detracted from the film's unsettling tone?