Nosferatu Reaches 50 million dollar in box office revenue in the US - Praised by critics and fans

Spooky vampire thrills were apparently exactly what people craved after indulging in holiday feasts and dancing around the Christmas tree. Robert Eggers' remake of Nosferatu is doing exceptionally well—really well. The film has exceeded all expectations and is now reported to have reached 50 million USD in domestic box office revenue.

Nosferatu has not only drawn horror enthusiasts but also a broader audience, showcasing Eggers' ability to captivate through historical storytelling as well as horror. This success could very well pave the way for more reinterpretations of classic horror films in the future.

