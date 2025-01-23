Nosferatu director's next film is called Werwulf

HQ

In the wake of the huge success of the bloody vampire flick Nosferatu, which has so far grossed more than $156 million worldwide, Robert Eggers is now planning to explore other similar ancient myths. More specifically, werewolves are on the menu in his upcoming Werwulf, a film Eggers himself wrote the script for in collaboration with Sjón.

As per Deadline, it's set in 13th-century England and the film is expected to feature some delightful period dialogue, in the style Eggers has already demonstrated in similar historical projects such as The Witch and The Lighthouse. Originally, it was even planned to film Werwulf entirely in black and white, something that has been changed, sadly.

The question now is whether Eggers can repeat the success once again. Universal's much-hyped Wolf Man failed to reach a wider audience, and has been criticised for its lack of intense horror elements. Something that we can probably expect Werwulf to give us much more of, at least with Eggers in the director's chair.

Is this a project that sounds exciting to you?