Nosferatu director Robert Eggers credits SpongeBob for teaching kids about vampires

HQ

Ahead of the release of his highly anticipated horror film Nosferatu on December 25, 2024, director Robert Eggers gave an unexpected shoutout to SpongeBob SquarePants during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. At the Los Angeles premiere, Eggers shared that the iconic cartoon, which featured Count Orlok (Nosferatu) in several episodes, played a key role in introducing young audiences to the classic vampire.

Eggers, recalling his own childhood experiences with Muppet Babies, explained how such shows helped expose him to classic films, a sentiment he attributes to SpongeBob for a new generation. Star Nicholas Hoult also weighed in humorously, admitting he had yet to revisit the SpongeBob episodes but appreciated the connection.

Eggers' version of Nosferatu stars Bill Skarsgård, known for his role as Pennywise in It, as the terrifying vampire, alongside Lily-Rose Depp as his doomed obsession. The film's trailer has kept Skarsgård's portrayal mostly under wraps, with the actor excited to reveal the "beast" in full. Depp expressed her awe at seeing Skarsgård's transformation into the iconic character, with co-star Emma Corrin also praising his depth in the role.

With a Christmas Day release, Eggers joked about the movie's family-friendly appeal: "Definitely take the whole family, the younger the better".