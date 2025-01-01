Nosferatu Blu-ray set to deliver extended cut

HQ

Robert Eggers' Nosferatu has taken critics and audiences by storm since its Christmas release, earning praise for its gothic allure and stellar performances. Now, fans have an extra reason to celebrate as the director revealed plans for an extended cut on Blu-ray. The announcement, shared during a recent interview with Esquire UK, has left enthusiasts eager for what's to come.

Although details on the Blu-ray's release date remain scarce, it's speculated to drop in March or April, potentially adding up to 30 minutes of previously unseen footage. This expanded runtime promises to heighten the atmospheric dread and stunning visuals that made the theatrical version a standout. Eggers hinted that one particularly striking shot, left out of the theatrical cut for pacing reasons, will make its way into this edition. With the theatrical release already clocking in at 132 minutes, the extended cut could offer a more immersive dive into this reimagining of the 1922 classic.

Are you ready to sink your teeth into more Nosferatu when the Blu-ray arrives?