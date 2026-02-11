Norwegian skier Johannes Høsflot Klæbo now one gold away from matching historic record at the Winter Olympics

HQ

Johannes Høsflot Klæbo won a second gold medal at the Winter Olympic Games 2026 on Tuesday, in the men's sprint classic. Counting the gold medal he won in skiathlon on Sunday (an event where he finished 40th in Beijing 2022), the 29-year-old cross-country skier now has nine Olympic medals in total: one bronze, one silver and seven gold, leaving him very close of matching and surpassing a historic record for more gold medals for a single athlete at the Winter Olympics.

The record for more gold Olympic medals is shared by three Norwegian compatriots, two men and one woman: Bjorn Daehlie, who won 12 medals, 8 gold and 4 silver, in cross-country ski between 1988 and 1998, eight golds and four silvers; Ole Einar Bjorndalen, who won 14 medals, 8 gold between 1998 and 2014 in biathlon; and Marit Bjorgen, who won 15 medals (more than anyone) between 2010 and 2018, 8 golds, in cross country.

Hosflot Klaebo still has four more medal chances: 10km interval, two relay races and the mass start classic, an endurance race of 50km. If he wins a gold in either one, he would join the list of athletes with more gold medals in history at the Winter Olympics.

Norway leads in the Winter Olympic Games 2026

As of Wednesday, February 11, Norway leads the medal table in Milano-Cortina with 12 medals, twice as many as Germany and Sweden, including six golds. Only on Tuesday Norway added three medals: Klaebo's gold in sprint classic; and in biathlon, Johan-Olav Botn won gold and Sturla Holm Laegried won bronze.