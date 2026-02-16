Norwegian skier Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo makes Olympic history with nine gold medals, and a clean sweep is at reach

HQ

Johannes Høsflot Klæbo has made Olympic history becoming the most decorated athlete at the Winter Olympics in history. The Norwegian cross-country skier helped with a victory at the men's 4x7.5km relay on Sunday, with teammates Emil Iversen, Martin Løwstrøm Nyenget and Einar Hedegart, becoming the first athlete to win nine Winter Olympic golds across his career.

Klaebo had already won gold medal in skiathlon, sprint classic and 10km earlier in the Games, and still has more medal options: men's team sprint on Wednesday 18 February and 50km mass start on Saturday 21 February.

Klaebo has the chance of a rare medal sweep across six Olympic cross-country skiing events. Winning six gold medals in one Olympic Games is a feat nobody has ever done before. In fact, the previous record for more gold medals at the Winter Olympics (eight) was shared by three Norwegian, Bjorn Daehlie, who won 12 medals, 8 gold, and 4 silver, in cross-country ski between 1988 and 1998, eight golds and four silvers; Ole Einar Bjorndalen, who won 14 medals, 8 gold between 1998 and 2014 in biathlon; and Marit Bjorgen, who won 15 medals (more than anyone) between 2010 and 2018, 8 golds, in cross country.