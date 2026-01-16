Norwegian politicians condemn Trump's acceptance of Nobel peace prize medal

HQ

Norwegian politicians have criticised Donald Trump for accepting the Nobel peace prize medal from Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, calling the move absurd and damaging to the reputation of the prize.

Machado presented the medal to Trump at the White House on Thursday, praising his commitment to Venezuela's freedom. Trump later claimed on social media that she had presented him with her Nobel peace prize, prompting swift clarification from Nobel institutions that while a medal can change hands, the prize itself cannot be transferred.

Trump and Machado // Shutterstock

Political leaders across Norway were scathing. Kirsti Bergstø, leader of the Socialist Left party, said the gesture was meaningless and accused Trump of being unworthy of the honour, pointing to his recent threats toward Greenland as evidence.

Centre party leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum described Trump as a "classic showoff" who sought to decorate himself with other people's achievements, while former Oslo mayor Raymond Johansen warned the episode risked politicising and undermining one of the world's most respected awards...