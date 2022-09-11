Norwegian movie Trolls to premiere on Netflix in December

HQ

Internationally acclaimed director Roar Uthaug takes us on a troll hunt in his upcoming Netflix-exclusive film Troll. This will be the second blockbuster based on the mythical fantasy creatures and definitely something worth keeping an eye out for. Netflix themselves describe the film as follows.

"Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore?"

The film is slated to premiere on December 1 and stars Marie Wilmann alongside Kim Falck, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen and Gard Eidsvold, among others.

