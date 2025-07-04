Norwegian monster movie Kraken breaks records before release

The Norwegian monster movie Kraken has already stunned the film world with record-breaking global pre-sales—despite its premiere still being months away. It now holds the title for the strongest advance sales ever for a Norwegian genre film.

A second teaser recently dropped on YouTube and has quickly become a hot topic online—not just locally, but also in countries like Germany, France, Spain, and across South America. The story follows marine biologist Johanne, who begins to uncover an ancient myth after a series of strange events in a Norwegian fjord: a colossal creature—the kraken—has awakened beneath the surface.

Kraken is set to premiere in Norwegian cinemas this October and you can check out the teaser trailer below.