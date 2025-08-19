Son of Norway's crown princess charged with rape and abuse

HQ

The latest news on Norway . Marius Borg Høiby, son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been formally charged with multiple offences including rape, abuse of a former partner and breaches of restraining orders.

"He does not agree with the claims regarding rape and domestic violence," Mr Sekulic said of his client, according to Reuters. "We will continue to carry out our duties as best we can, as we always do," Crown Prince Haakon told reporters.

Prosecutors allege that some of the incidents span several years, with one reportedly occurring after his arrest. Although he denies the most serious accusations, his lawyer has indicated he will admit to lesser charges once the trial begins.

The case has attracted widespread attention as Høiby, who has no royal title or duties, could face a lengthy prison sentence if convicted. Of course, it remains to be seen how the proceedings will unfold when the trial begins, so stay tuned for further updates.