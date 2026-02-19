Norwegian Bodø/Glimt adds Inter Milan to the list of casualties in Champions League: 3-1

HQ

Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt from Bodø, a town with a population of 42,000, continues to be one of the standout surprises of the 2025/26 edition of the UEFA Champions League: after narrowly securing qualification for the knockout play-offs ending the league phase 23, with nine points (same as Marseille, Pafos or Union Saint-Gilloise, eliminated because of their goal average), they are now close to their first ever Champions League round of 16 appearance, after defeating Inter Milan 3-1.

Their league phase run included shocking victories against Manchester City, 3-1, and Atlético de Madrid, 2-1. Inter Milan is now added to the list of major victories by this Norwegian side against European giants. Bodo also managed to draw against Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund.

Bodo/Glimt has never reached this far into Champions League. Their best results in European competitions have been semifinals of the 2024/25 Europa League, losing to eventual winners Tottenham Hotspur, and the quarterfinals of the 2021/22 Conference League.

The match on Wednesday was 1-1 at the break, but two goals in three minutes from Jens Petter Hauge and Kapser Waarts in the 61st and 64th minutes stunned Inter Milan, who couldn't reduce the distance, and will have to work really hard in Milan next week to turn the situation around.

Inter Milan reached the Champions League final last year, but suffered a 5-0 humilliation by PSG. They are one of the more solid teams domestically, leading Serie A seven points clear of AC Milan with 20 wins, 4 losses and 1 draw, but the elimination from Champions League before the play-offs would be a major blow...