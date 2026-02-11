Norwegian biathlon Olympic confesses his infidelity in live TV: "I had the gold medal in life"

HQ

The Winter Olympic Games have delivered one of the weirdest and earnest moments yet, when a Norwegian biathlete who won bronze, Sturla Hom Laegreid, used an interview on TV to publicly confess an infidelity and try to win the love of his ex girlfriend back.

In a live interview with NRK, Norway's TV, the seven time world champion in biathlon,he said that winning his first Olympic medal in biathlon was huge (he already won one in 2022 in relay), and after thanking his family, he then mentioned "there's someone I wanted to share it with who might not be watching today", and his expression turned serious.

"Six months ago I met the love of my life, the most beautiful and kindest person in the world. Three months ago I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her. It's all I've been thinking for a week, and it's been the worst week of my life."

"I had the gold medal in life, and I am sure there are many people who will see things differently, but I only have eyes for her", he said with tears in his eyes.

Sturla Hom Laegreid wanted to do everything in his power to win her back

The 28-year-old explained to a Norwegian newspaper that his only hope in sharing it was "to put everything on the table, and hope that she can still love me. I've done that for her, and now for the whole world. I have nothing to lose. I want to be a good role model, but I have to admit when I make mistakes" (via BBC Sport).

Later, in the press conference, he admitted that he didn't know if it was the right choice to do nor not, but it was his choice "and maybe there's a chance she will see what she really means to me - maybe not, but I don't want to think I didn't try everything to get her back."

Do you think Sturla Hom Laegreid made the right choice telling everybody about his affair? Do you think this sad story will have a happy ending?