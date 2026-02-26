World news
Norway's King Harald to be discharged from hospital in Spain
The king will be discharged from a hospital in Tenerife on Thursday.
HQ
Norway's King Harald, 89, will be discharged from a hospital in Tenerife on Thursday after being treated for a leg skin infection and dehydration, the royal palace has announced.
The king fell ill while on a private holiday in Spain earlier this week. He and Queen Sonja will continue their stay on the island, with the king's personal physician remaining for a few days to monitor his recovery...