Norway's King Harald to be discharged from hospital in Spain

The king will be discharged from a hospital in Tenerife on Thursday.

Norway's King Harald, 89, will be discharged from a hospital in Tenerife on Thursday after being treated for a leg skin infection and dehydration, the royal palace has announced.

The king fell ill while on a private holiday in Spain earlier this week. He and Queen Sonja will continue their stay on the island, with the king's personal physician remaining for a few days to monitor his recovery...

