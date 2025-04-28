Norway's F-35 fleet gains new firepower with JSM missiles

HQ

The latest news on Norway . The country has achieved a significant step in its defense modernization with the delivery of its first Joint Strike Missiles (JSM) for the F-35 fighter jets. This comes shortly after the country's completion of acquiring its full fleet of 52 F-35s.

The JSM, developed by Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace in collaboration with Norway's Defense Materiel Agency, offers advanced precision strike capabilities, allowing the F-35 to engage defended targets at greater distances while maintaining its stealth profile.

With this, Norway's military is poised to enhance its ability to protect against future threats, securing its defense strategy in both land and maritime environments. For now, it remains to be seen how the JSM's operational impact will reshape the country's defense posture.