Norway's crown princess Mette-Marit says she was "manipulated and deceived" by Epstein

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Mette-Marit says she was "manipulated and deceived" by Jeffrey Epstein, expressing regret over their past relationship as new documents shed light on their contact.

In a tearful interview, the crown princess said she wished she had never met Epstein and insisted she had never witnessed any illegal activity during her interactions with him. Newly released files, however, suggest more extensive communication between the two than previously known, including visits and correspondence after his 2008 conviction.

The revelations have sparked one of the most significant controversies involving the Norwegian royal family in recent years, prompting criticism from political leaders and contributing to a decline in public support for the monarchy in Norway.

Haakon publicly backed his wife, calling her "strong" during a difficult period, as she also faces personal challenges, including health issues and the ongoing trial of her son.

As Mette-Marit stated in the interview:

I was manipulated and deceived. Of course, I wish I had never met him. He used the fact that we had a mutual friend, and that I'm gullible. I like to believe the best about people. But I also chose to end contact with him. I've never seen ​anything illegal. But if I had found information that made me realise that he was an abuser and sex offender, I wouldn't have written a smiley face behind it.