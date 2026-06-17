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Norway's crown princess Mette-Marit has had a lung transplant

The princess suffers from pulmonary fibrosis.

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Norway's crown princess Mette-Marit has had a lung transplant, as announced by Norway's royal court, and reported by Reuters and YLE.

The transplant appears to have been successful, as the head of surgery department at Rikshospitalet, Arnt Fiane, told to NRK (Norsk rikskringkasting AS, in other words Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation).

Mette-Marit suffers from pulmonary fibrosis, in which lung tissue becomes scarred and thickened, making it difficult for oxygen to pass from the lungs to the bloodstream.

Norway's crown princess Mette-Marit has had a lung transplant
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